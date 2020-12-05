Kathryn Ann Dillon
Born: January 20, 1961
Died: November 24, 2020
Kathryn "Katie" passed away peacefully at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center on November 24, 2020.
Katie was born on January 20, 1961, the same day that John F. Kennedy was inaugurated the 35th President of the United States.
Katie is survived by her loving mother, Joan Dillon: her brothers and sisters, Mary (Dan) Bannon, John, Michael (Susan), Elizabeth, Timothy and Jeannie Dillon. Katie is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Elizabeth (Adam) Muscato, Michael Bannon and Matthew (Sarah) Bannon, Kevin and Ryan Dillon and Michael Harris. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her cherished father, John Dillon, and her sister-in-law and close friend, Rosemary Dillon.
Katie will also be missed by her best friend, Lisa Mattson and several friends including Gail Brenczewski, Gail Callanan, Dan Hughes and Joey Wikowski.
Katie graduated from St. Francis Academy (JCA) class of 1979 and attended Joliet Junior College and the University of Illinois at Chicago majoring in special education. Her passion for helping individuals reach their full potential turned into a lifetime career with the Joliet Park District Special Recreation Department, Trinity Services and Cornerstone, working with special needs children and adults.
She devoted several years to the Joliet Park District as the Assistant Director of Special Recreation eventually retiring from the park district. Enriching the lives of her clients was not only her passion but her life's calling. Katie diligently worked to create programs that would be meaningful and bring great joy to her special needs friends!
She gave purpose to their lives and hope to their families. Katie enjoyed taking her clients to The Special Olympics
every year and delighted in their success whether they won a medal or not. She was a master fundraiser and raised thousands of dollars for the special recreation programs through her bowling tournaments and dinner dances.
Katie was very creative and loved doing arts and craft projects with her sister-in-law, Rosemary Dillon. One of Katie's favorite sayings was, "Always remember to take time to have fun." She took her own advice enjoying life and was often the life of every party! Katie had many talents including the ability to build relationships and empathize with those less fortunate. Her generous spirit was evident in everything she did. She always tried to make others feel special and to make the world a better place.
She will be fondly remembered as charming, determined and insistent on having it her way by those who loved her.
Per Katie's request there will be no visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2212 McDonough Street, Joliet, IL, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Face masks and social distancing are required and will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials made as gifts in Katie's memory to:
The Church of St. Jude Building Fund or the Joliet Park District Special Recreation Department for programming scholarships would be appreciated. A celebration of Katie's life will occur sometime in the summer when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
.
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.