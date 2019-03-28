The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
Kathryn Bilo


Kathryn Bilo Obituary
Kathryn Bilo

Kathryn Bilo (nee Topeninska), age 96, born into eternal life on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Kathryn is survived by her loving children, Mary J. Bilo and Steve R. Bilo; grandson, Nicholas E. (Derly) Sohn; great-granddaughter Angelina Sohn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband, Steve Bilo (2016); parents, Nicholas and Tekla; sisters, Mary, Sophie, Tekla, Nastunia and Anna; and niece, Vikta.

Kathryn worked at Hart Schaffner Marx as a professional seamstress for 25 years. She also loved doing ceramics, mushroom hunting, blossoming her perfect roses, and making her Ukraine pastries and paskas. She was a devout catholic and was a parishioner at St. Mary Assumption Church in Joliet.

A celebration of Kathryn's life will begin on Saturday, March 30, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:15 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, IL 60435.

Obituary and tribute wall for Kathryn Bilo at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
