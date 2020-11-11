Sr. Kathryn Ellen Thomas
Sister Kathryn Ellen Thomas, Religious of the Cenacle Sisters, was born into eternal life on November 6, 2020 after complications from Covid-19. Born on November 15, Sr. Ellen was the daughter of John and Margaret (Carter) Thomas.
DUE TO COVID-19, SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the livestream of the Mass of Resurrection on Saturday November 14th at 9:45AM. The livestream link will be available on the Saint Dennis website: https://www.saint-dennis.org
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cenacle Sisters at 513 Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614 (https://www.cenaclesisters.org/chicago
) or St. Dennis Catholic Church at 1214 S. Hamilton Street Lockport, IL 60441 (https://www.saint-dennis.org
Sister Ellen's full obituary can be found at https://www.oneilfuneralhome.com