Sister Kathryn Ellen Thomas
Sr. Kathryn Ellen Thomas

Sister Kathryn Ellen Thomas, Religious of the Cenacle Sisters, was born into eternal life on November 6, 2020 after complications from Covid-19. Born on November 15, Sr. Ellen was the daughter of John and Margaret (Carter) Thomas.

DUE TO COVID-19, SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the livestream of the Mass of Resurrection on Saturday November 14th at 9:45AM. The livestream link will be available on the Saint Dennis website: https://www.saint-dennis.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cenacle Sisters at 513 Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614 (https://www.cenaclesisters.org/chicago) or St. Dennis Catholic Church at 1214 S. Hamilton Street Lockport, IL 60441 (https://www.saint-dennis.org).

Sister Ellen's full obituary can be found at https://www.oneilfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
