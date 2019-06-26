Kathryn J. Trost



(nee Mancuso)



"Kay", "Jeanne"



83, late of New Lenox, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Willow Falls, Crest Hill. Born in Joliet to the late Anthony M. and Rose L. (nee Chellino) Mancuso.



Preceded in death by her adoring husband Glenn E. (2015).



Loving mother of Mark (Kris), Elaine (Andrew) Honiotes, Charles (Heather), and William (Erin); cherished grandmother of Edward (Jessica) Trost, Lee (Kaitlyn) Trost, Emmet Trost, Liam Trost and Luca Trost, and Josslyn McKenna, Bryce and Trent Pitcairn; great grandmother of Kylee Herman, Ariella, Stella and Miabella Trost; dear sister of Michael (Lillian) Mancuso, the late Angela (George) Turk, and the late Marian (Richter) Wilhelmi; sister in law of Elizabeth "Ann" (late Leonard) Trost and the late Betty (James) Fagan; aunt of many nieces and nephews and cousin to many.



Kay was a lifetime member of Church of St. Anthony and a graduate of SFA Class of 1953. She worked as a secretary at the Arsenal and Prairie State Paper Mill before becoming a mother. Raising her children and caring for her family and home, she said was most fulfilling and rewarding. Kay participated in New Lenox PTO, Providence Mother's Club, and various other activities, including organizing family and class reunions.



The family wishes to express sincere thanks to everyone at Willow Falls and Cynthia and Colleen of JACH for their excellent care.



In lieu of flowers memorials in Kay's name to or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3 - 8PM. Everyone will meet at Church of St. Anthony 100 N. Scott St, Joliet on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with a visitation at the church from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Services will conclude at the church. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.



Published in The Herald-News on June 26, 2019