Kathryn S. Shea
Born: September 11, 1955; in Joliet, IL
Died: February 21, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Kathryn S. Shea, Age 64 of Wilmington, passed away Friday evening, February 21, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born September 11, 1955 in Joliet, Kathryn was a daughter of John "Elmer" and Catherine Ann "Kay" (Staehely) Shea. She attended Saint Rose Parochial School in Wilmington and graduated from St. Francis Academy in Joliet. Kathy worked in home healthcare before gaining employment as a dispatcher for the Wilmington Police and Fire. Most recently she was back working in medical offices, and spent several years assisting in Dr. Fritz' office in Joliet.
Kathy was a lifelong active member of St. Rose Parish in Wilmington, where she served as a lector; was a former member of parish council; was involved in the music ministry; led the youth group; served as Director of Religious Education; worked countless pancake breakfasts, and followed in her mothers footsteps in running the dining room annually for the parish turkey dinner. Kathy was devout to her faith, and cherished her many pets. She was proud of her Irish heritage; loved anything Irish, and could often be found touring the neighborhood on her 3-wheel bike. Anyone who knew Kathy, could attest to her practical jokes and tremendous musical talent. Kathy enjoyed reading and cherished spending her summers floating in the pool. Despite the challenges Kathy was given, above all else, she loved all people, and was blessed with so many friends. May her many special loved ones always treasure the love she shared and the life lessons she taught them; enjoy life, never give up, and love unconditionally.
Survivors include countless loving and dear friends from all stages of her life; one brother, Deacon John P. (Lynette) Shea; brother-in-law, Larry (Nancy) Weitekamp; nieces and nephews: Kimberly (David) Gray, Brett (Cara) Weitekamp, Erin (Scott) Smith, Kate Shea, Kendra Albritton, Devyn Wingater, Austin Weitekamp and Ryan Weitekamp, and great nieces and great nephews: Mitchell, Ethan, Matthew, Suzanne, Abigail Grace, Aiden, Chase, Madison, Asia, Andrew, Melissa and Benjamin.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Kay Shea; one sister Peggy Weitekamp, and her twin brother Daniel Shea in infancy.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 604 South Kankakee Street, in Wilmington from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral mass, and Kathy will be inurned in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington, where she will be laid to rest with her twin brother, Danny.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Kathy's memory to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 South Main Street, Wilmington, Illinois 60481Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Kathy's memorial page online through social media by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.comFuneral services and arrangements are being made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 27, 2020