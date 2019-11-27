|
Kathy Jones (Cronholm)
Kathy Jones (Cronholm), 68, of Oak Park, IL passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 after a long struggle with dementia.
She was from Lockport, IL, born to Andrew and Mary Ellen Cronholm (Conroy).
Kathy married John Paul Jones, Jr. on November 1, 1975 in Lockport, IL. Kathy graduated from Southern Illinois University and received her MBA from DePaul University where she also worked for 36 years. While at DePaul she had many accomplishments including creating the university's first Purchasing Department. Kathy was an avid DePaul Blue Demons fan.
She is survived by daughters, Sara Jones of Oak Park, IL, Becky (Kyle) Williams of River Forest, IL, granddaughters Hannah and Aria Williams, and siblings Karen (Joe deceased) Voudrie, Tom (Janice) Cronholm, Kim Wrona, Beth (Steven) Trubich. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Mary Ellen Cronholm, husband John Paul Jones, Jr., her sister Patti Jo Cronholm, and her nephew Jeffrey Cronholm.
A Memorial Celebration of Life is planned for January 18, 2020 from 4-8pm at Prairie Bluff Golf Course in Lockport, IL. Anyone that knew her is welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzinfo.org; 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor New York, NY 10017) or Journey Care Hospice journeycare.org.
Special thanks to the staff at Belmont Village Oak Park for their compassionate attention and care since 2017.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 27, 2019