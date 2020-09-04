Katie Mae McCallum



Born: July 2, 1943



Died: August 26, 2020



Katie Mae McCallum (nee Norman) was the eldest of ten children born to Charles Sr. and Lillie Mae Norman in Bay Springs, MS on July 2, 1943. She attended Bay Springs Vocational High School where she graduated in 1963. She immediately married her high school sweetheart, Stanley McCallum, on May 27, 1963. They remained married for 57 years and had two children, Ralph McCallum and Sonia McCallum.



She passed away peaceful at her home on August 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Sr. and Lillie Mae Norman; sister, Johnnie Mae Wells; and brother, William Norman.



Katie leaves a lasting legacy and a large, loving family including her husband, Stanley of Charlotte, NC; son, Ralph of Grand Forks, MN; daughter, Sonia of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Kenyatta Travis of Joliet, IL; granddaughter, Crescent LaJoie of Charlotte, NC; four brothers, Charles Jr. (Cloria) of Sandy Hook, MS; Ander (Edna) of Bay Springs, MS; Johnny of Jackson, MS; Bobby (Jackie) of Newton, MS; three sisters, Lillie Hatten of Bay Springs, MS; Donzell Gavin of Bay Springs, MS; Annie (Charles) Harris of Flint, MI; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM the funeral home. Private homegoing celebration at 10:00 AM, Minister Theresa Carter, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store