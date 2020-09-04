1/1
Katie Mae McCallum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katie Mae McCallum

Born: July 2, 1943

Died: August 26, 2020

Katie Mae McCallum (nee Norman) was the eldest of ten children born to Charles Sr. and Lillie Mae Norman in Bay Springs, MS on July 2, 1943. She attended Bay Springs Vocational High School where she graduated in 1963. She immediately married her high school sweetheart, Stanley McCallum, on May 27, 1963. They remained married for 57 years and had two children, Ralph McCallum and Sonia McCallum.

She passed away peaceful at her home on August 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Sr. and Lillie Mae Norman; sister, Johnnie Mae Wells; and brother, William Norman.

Katie leaves a lasting legacy and a large, loving family including her husband, Stanley of Charlotte, NC; son, Ralph of Grand Forks, MN; daughter, Sonia of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Kenyatta Travis of Joliet, IL; granddaughter, Crescent LaJoie of Charlotte, NC; four brothers, Charles Jr. (Cloria) of Sandy Hook, MS; Ander (Edna) of Bay Springs, MS; Johnny of Jackson, MS; Bobby (Jackie) of Newton, MS; three sisters, Lillie Hatten of Bay Springs, MS; Donzell Gavin of Bay Springs, MS; Annie (Charles) Harris of Flint, MI; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM the funeral home. Private homegoing celebration at 10:00 AM, Minister Theresa Carter, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor-Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved