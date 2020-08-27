Kay Ann Stahl
Kay Ann Stahl (Schram), age 73, passed away August 15, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband, R. Scott Stahl, Father Burnett W. Schram, Mother Ruth Ann Schram; Brother Arlan Schram, Brother Alan Schram. Mother to Jeremy (Cathy) Stahl, Timothy (Jennifer) Stahl, Stephanie (Daniel) Scher (Stahl); Grandma to Ryan Stahl, Tyler Stahl, Connor Stahl, Claire Stahl, Harrison Scher. Beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service Friday August 28, 2020 11:00 am at St. Peter's Church, 12 W Saulk Trail Frankfort, IL. Kay had a love of reading so in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Chicago Public Library Foundation at cplfoundation.org