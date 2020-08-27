1/1
Kay Ann Stahl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Ann Stahl

Kay Ann Stahl (Schram), age 73, passed away August 15, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband, R. Scott Stahl, Father Burnett W. Schram, Mother Ruth Ann Schram; Brother Arlan Schram, Brother Alan Schram. Mother to Jeremy (Cathy) Stahl, Timothy (Jennifer) Stahl, Stephanie (Daniel) Scher (Stahl); Grandma to Ryan Stahl, Tyler Stahl, Connor Stahl, Claire Stahl, Harrison Scher. Beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service Friday August 28, 2020 11:00 am at St. Peter's Church, 12 W Saulk Trail Frankfort, IL. Kay had a love of reading so in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Chicago Public Library Foundation at cplfoundation.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved