Kay Arlene Cartwright(nee Black)
Kay Arlene Cartwright, age 64, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Kay was born on September 16, 1954, the daughter of Robert and Darlene (nee Buchanan) Black. Kay met and married the love of her life, Randy, and together they raised their family in Joliet. They enjoyed camping and fishing.
Kay was a selfless woman, who will always be remembered for being there for anyone in need. She was a caretaker to those she loved, an avid movie collector, and was an excellent knitter. Above all, she was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and grandmother, and a true friend.
Kay is survived by her sons, Robert Wilda and Daniel (Stephanie) Wilda; daughter, Kristina (James) Shadowens; grandchildren, Ginger, Tristin, Savanna and Jada Shadowens, and Keaton, Quentin, Aiden, Jovia, Dani, and Hazel Wilda; siblings, Mike Black, John (Cindy) Black and Lea (Don) Blottiaux; and mother-in-law, Necia Dickerman. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Randy L. Cartwright (2011); her parents; and her daughter-in-law, Vanessa Wilda.
A Memorial Gathering for Kay Arlene Cartwright will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 12:30 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 4, 2019