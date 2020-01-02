|
|
Kay C. Redmond
Kay C. Redmond, nee Meader, age 80, passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with dementia, at Salem Village on Dec 31, 2019.
Born to August E. and Carrie L. (Douglass) Meader. Preceded in death by her parents; her loving of husband of 35 years, Ronald R. Redmond, her brothers, Douglass J. and August Meader (infant).
Survived by daughter, Connee L. (William) Stephens, son, Douglass Redmond (Kristyn fianc e) and grandsons, Andrew & Jacob Stephens.
Kay was a graduate of Joliet Township High School. She loved volunteering, very involved for 35 years with Will County Kings Daughters and Sons. Kay was past president of Catherine Gaffney Circle, Illinois PTA, DeMolay Mother's Club.
She was an Honorary Life Member of Illinois Congress of Parents and Teachers. Charter member of Ridge View, Romeoville PTA. Served as assistant quartermaster with the Joliet American Legion band.
A huge Cub fan who was rewarded after many years of suffering with a World Series title in 2016 which she celebrated in style. A certified Republican election judge for 28 years. Kay was employed by the Boston Store, Brown?s Chicken and St. Patrick Nursing home (retiring in 2002).
The family appreciates the care and support provide by the numerous staff members at Salem Village during Kay's battle with dementia. The daily compassion & caring from Eric, Tonia, Brenda, Athena, Cici, Whitney, Shareece, Flora, Deneen and many others was impeccable and won't be forgotten.
A visitation will be held at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 4-8 p.m. and Friday morning 11 a.m. until time of services at 12 noon. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020