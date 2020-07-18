Kaye T. Hopper
Born: April 21, 1942; in Paterson, NJ
Died: March 6, 2020; in Maywood, IL
Kaye T. Hopper nee Beattie of Romeoville Illinois, born April 21, 1942 to parents George W Beattie and Lyla Vogtman Beattie in Paterson, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 6, 2020 at age 77 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois.
Kaye will be remember for her love of movies and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joint memories with family include, camping, Disney Trips, visiting historical places, participating in group ceramic classes and just sitting down to a good movie with her family. She enjoyed making a point of going to a movie on the first showing and letting everyone know she saw the movie first.
Kaye will also be remembered for her love of people. She has worked with organizations which include Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts of America, and Y-Indian Princesses. She also served as a Grade School Sunday school teacher at Bible Baptist Church, Romeoville, Illinois for several years. She love introducing herself and talking to complete strangers... anywhere.
She had a strong faith in God and took every opportunity to share it with others. Her last opportunity to share her faith was to a young family who lost their 16 year old son. Her words: "If you are a Christian and he is a Christian, why are you sad? He is in the arms of Jesus. You will see him again." As a family, we believe that message was given to us also.
Kaye is survived by her loving husband Robert Hopper; children Dianna (Robert) Benson, Robert (Elaine) Hopper Jr., Karen Hornell, Philip (Charla) Hopper and Deborah (Eric) Lessentine; brother Lyle (Lynn) Beattie of Arizona; sister Margaret Arvizu on Arizona also numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Lyla Beattie, her granddaughter Sarah Hopper, her brother George E Beattie, her sister Ellen.
Memorial service and inurnment will take place 2:30 p.m. Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com
)
815-886-2323