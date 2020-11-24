Kelly L. DelSasso
Kelly L. DelSasso, 47, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She was born on September 20, 1973, to Karen (Connors) and Dennis DelSasso. Kelly grew up in New Lenox, IL, and was a graduate of Lincoln-Way Central High School. She was a beautiful, smart woman with a wild sense of humor. Kelly's children, William and Griffin, were her whole world.
She is preceded in death by her cherished son, Griffin Taylor (passed July 9, 2020); her aunt, Linda Himes; and her beloved grandparents.
She is survived by her loving and devoted son, William DelSasso; grandson, Parker DelSasso; daughter-in-law, Alexandra Slater; parents, Dennis and Karen DelSasso; sisters, Tammy DelSasso and Nikki (Scott) Rachford; nieces, Jessica Wilensky and Hannah Remaly; nephews, Jack and Nicholas Rachford; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to Covid 19, a memorial will be held for both Kelly and Griffin at a later date. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a special memory or leave an online condolence.