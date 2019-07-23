Kelly Steven Limbach



Age 55, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his late residence. Born on August 12, 1963 in Joliet, IL, he was the son of Anthony and Lucille (nee Williams) Limbach. Kelly enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, and photography.



He could put a smile on your face and make you laugh, even when you didn't want to. Kelly was honest to the core and cared about everyone he loved. He had faults, as everyone does, but through his pain, physical and emotional, he was still one of the most vivacious people we knew.



Kelly is survived by his loving daughters, Samantha Limbach, Amanda Smith and Stephanie Smith; proud grandfather of Kaedyn and Brycen Smith and Aria Limbach; and his devoted siblings, Michael (Terri) Limbach and Patricia (Bill) Naida. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend, Bill.



A Memorial Gathering for Kelly Steven Limbach will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was Kelly's request, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.