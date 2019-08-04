|
Kenneth C. Roberts
Kenneth C. Roberts, age 99, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Born on November 11, 1919 in New Grand Chain, IL, he was the son of the late David and Ida (nee Wiesenborn) Roberts. He married Alice L. (nee Snyder) Roberts on January 9, 1943.
Kenneth is survived by his loving daughter, Pamela (Darrell) Richards; one sister, Margaret Snyder; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Alice L. (nee Snyder) Roberts; his parents; and three sisters, Mary Eastwood, Ruby Klardie and Grace Dunn.
Kenneth retired from Kankakee Industrial (the former Pilcher Paper Co) after many years of dedicated service. He attended Stone Hill Bible Church and was a WWII United States Army Veteran. His hobbies included crossword puzzles, reading and watching old westerns, as well as fishing. Mr. Roberts also enjoyed planting a vegetable garden every summer.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, where Kenneth resided for the past five years, for all their care and support throughout his stay.
Visitation for Kenneth C. Roberts will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11:00 a.m., at the Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, 1201 Wyoming Avenue, Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 4, 2019