1/1
Kenneth Charles Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Charles Jones

Kenneth Charles Jones, age 95 of Joliet, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

He was born in Joliet, the son of the late Charles and Ruby (Flowers) Jones, he was a lifelong resident. Kenneth graduated Joliet East High School and was a retired captain for American Airlines (1951-1982). He was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran. He was also a member of the Joliet Elks Club, Lodge #296 and the Gray Eagles.

Surviving are his children, Mark (Michelle) Jones of Montgomery, IL, Kurt (the late Linda) Jones of Lockport and Scott (Mary) Jones of Shorewood; two grandchildren, Lindsay and Sean Jones; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded by his wife, Elizabeth (Scully) Jones (2011) and his brother Harold Jones.

Visitation for Kenneth Charles Jones will be Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet from 2 to 6 p.m. Interment will be held privately by the family at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Alzhiemers Association would be appreciated.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved