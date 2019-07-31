Home

Born: April 4, 1935; in Nokomis, IL

Died: July 17, 2019; in Plainfield, IL

Kenneth Dale Sanders, 84, formerly of Wilmington & Coal City, IL , died at his home in Plainfield, IL on July 17, 2019, due to heart disease. He was born April 4, 1935 to William Harry Sanders & Nancy (Green) Sanders, in Nokomis, IL. He was married twice, first to Virginia Monson until her death in 1968; then to Janice Henline until her death in 2017. Combined they had 9 children: Judith Hutton of Cape Girardeau, MO, Debra Carignan (deceased), Dan Sanders of Mabelvale, AR, Kathy Sanders Radford (Kevin) of Plainfield, IL, Karen Sanders Teague (Gary) of Naperville, IL, Diane Henline Flint of Lubbock, TX, Doug Henline (Deb) of Coal City, IL, Julie Henline Peterson (Andy) of Coal City, IL, Terri Henline Harvey (Michael) of Channahon,IL 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild.

He loved Clearwater, FL where he and Janice lived for 22 years. He enjoyed his family, watching Western movies and riding his scooter. He will be missed.
Published in The Herald-News on July 31, 2019
