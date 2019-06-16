Kenneth David Novak



Kenneth David Novak, age 69, at rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer, with his loving family by his side.



Ken is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia (nee Vargocko); children, Kenneth (Kayla) Novak and Kyle Novak; Dear Grandson and Best Pal, Luke Novak; siblings, John (Jean) Novak, Rich (the late Doris) Novak, Janice (Tony) Smrekar, Judy (Bob) Smrekar, Karen (the late Bill) Matan, Sharon (Mike) Daidone, Dave (JoAnn) Novak, Jerry (Kathy) Novak; brother and sisters-in-law, Sandy (Don) Ballantine, Liz (the late Ray) Vargocko, Nancy (Joe) Zebell, Debbie (Dave) Bessette, Karen (Karl) Bourg and Deena (Dennis) Lovato; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and his beloved dogs, Kramer and Roxy.



Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (nee Kijowski) Novak; mother and father-in-law, Ray and Marge Vargocko; brothers-in-law, Bill Matan and Ray Vargocko; and sister-in-law, Doris Novak.



Ken's greatest joy was spending time with his little buddy Luke and his dogs Kramer and Roxy. He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran serving during Vietnam. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, listening to music and being outside. He will be truly missed.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Nurses, Guy and Ashely as well as the wonderful staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for their compassion and care.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's name to Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital would be appreciated.



A celebration of Ken's life will begin on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with a memorial visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m.