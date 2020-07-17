Kenneth Edwin Oldendorf
Kenneth Edwin Oldendorf, age 81, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 at home in New Lenox, IL. Ken will be remembered for the love he had for his family, friends, and the Lord. His humility, kindness and integrity will carry on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.
Ken married his high school sweetheart, Carol Lee Smithson, on November 13, 1965. They remained happily married for 54 years, and were blessed with three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Ken was a graduate of Lincolnway High School and Governors State University. He also was honored with an opportunity to attend and graduate from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA.
Ken joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1958 to 1962. Upon returning from duty, he worked for the Rock Island Railroad 10 years as an accountant, and then 4 years with the Rock Island Motor Transit in Des Moines, IA.
Ken changed his career path to pursue his passion for law enforcement. He became a police officer for the New Lenox Police Department. As a police officer, he was promoted to Juvenile Officer, Sergeant, Deputy Chief, and ultimately to Chief of Police.
Ken retired from the New Lenox Police Department in 2001. In retirement, Ken and Carol enjoyed spending winters at their home in Fort Meyers, FL. Ken enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, and attending his grandchildren's activities. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Lenox.
Ken was the beloved husband of Carol Lee Smithson; the loving father of Kelly (Terry) Whalen, Sandy (Jim) Jeffries, and Ken (Sarah) Oldendorf; the cherished grandfather of Jacob Kocenko, Megan (Justin) Bennett, Brandon McDonald, Riley and Nina Jeffries, Kenny and Kyle Oldendorf; and proud great-grandfather to Avery Bennett. He was loved by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Edna Oldendorf, and grandchild Danielle McDonald.
Funeral Services will be held privately. Interment Maplewood Cemetery.
We would love to hear your stories or special memories about Ken. Please visit his tribute link at www.hickeyfuneral.com
.
For more info (815) 485-8697.