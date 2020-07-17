1/1
Kenneth Edwin Oldendorf
1939 - 2020
Kenneth Edwin Oldendorf

Kenneth Edwin Oldendorf, age 81, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 at home in New Lenox, IL. Ken will be remembered for the love he had for his family, friends, and the Lord. His humility, kindness and integrity will carry on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

Ken married his high school sweetheart, Carol Lee Smithson, on November 13, 1965. They remained happily married for 54 years, and were blessed with three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Ken was a graduate of Lincolnway High School and Governors State University. He also was honored with an opportunity to attend and graduate from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA.

Ken joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1958 to 1962. Upon returning from duty, he worked for the Rock Island Railroad 10 years as an accountant, and then 4 years with the Rock Island Motor Transit in Des Moines, IA.

Ken changed his career path to pursue his passion for law enforcement. He became a police officer for the New Lenox Police Department. As a police officer, he was promoted to Juvenile Officer, Sergeant, Deputy Chief, and ultimately to Chief of Police.

Ken retired from the New Lenox Police Department in 2001. In retirement, Ken and Carol enjoyed spending winters at their home in Fort Meyers, FL. Ken enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, and attending his grandchildren's activities. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Lenox.

Ken was the beloved husband of Carol Lee Smithson; the loving father of Kelly (Terry) Whalen, Sandy (Jim) Jeffries, and Ken (Sarah) Oldendorf; the cherished grandfather of Jacob Kocenko, Megan (Justin) Bennett, Brandon McDonald, Riley and Nina Jeffries, Kenny and Kyle Oldendorf; and proud great-grandfather to Avery Bennett. He was loved by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Edna Oldendorf, and grandchild Danielle McDonald.

Funeral Services will be held privately. Interment Maplewood Cemetery.

We would love to hear your stories or special memories about Ken. Please visit his tribute link at www.hickeyfuneral.com .

For more info (815) 485-8697.


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
April 30, 2020
I can truly say that he was best Papa & Great Grandpa in the world!! He was the backbone to our families. Papa, you are missed everyday by us and we are so blessed to have so many wonderful memories with you that will last a lifetime. We love you so incredibly much and cannot wait to see you again someday. Miss you more than ever & love you always.
Megan, Justin & Avery Bennett
Grandchild
April 14, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy Carol and family.. Ken was an amazingly calm kind man. So sorry for the family's loss.
Linda Tuller
Friend
April 14, 2020
Ken was there for my family when my father was killed in the line of duty back in 1979. His support of our family during that time solidified my complete respect and unwavering admiration of him. He will forever be in my heart as someone that was kind, compassionate and caring. You will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to your family.
Paul Moeller
Friend
April 13, 2020
Very sad to hear of Ken's passing. Worked with Ken for many years. Was a great guy. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Al Morgan
Coworker
April 13, 2020
Dear Carol and family, We are so sorry to hear of Ken's passing. We enjoyed getting to know you and Ken as Trivia team members at the Hideaway and you both appear often in our wedding photos. You were a warm, caring, and loving couple and we pray that we will all meet again someday in Heaven. Carolyn and Gene Hartmann
Carolyn and Gene Hartmann
Friend
April 13, 2020
Ken was a kind & gentle person. He will truly be missed! Remembering you & your family in this time of sorrow..
Linda & Jim Jeffries
Family
April 12, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Ken was a wonderful and kind man. Always fair in his job and a much loved chief of police. He kept an eye on my boys growing up as we lived in Areohaven with them. I know he was a treasure to his family. Barbara Guschwan
Barbara Guschwan
Friend
April 12, 2020
Dear Carol, so sorry to hear of Ken's passing, our deepest sympathies to you and your family. May the fond memories of Ken bring you comfort during this very difficult time.
Rod & Beth Stahlbrand
Friend
April 12, 2020
Carol and family,
I am very sorry to hear of the loss of a husband, father, grandfather and friend.
My thoughts are with you.
Shirley Brandie
April 12, 2020
Ken always had a wonderful smile and we loved watching Carol and Ken, walking hand in hand, around our village, in the Hideaway. Our prayers go out to Carol and their family.
Bob and Sue Scatterday #722
susan scatterday
Neighbor
April 12, 2020
I was very lucky to have the best grandpa and role model. I will forever remember our memories and the time we shared. He cherished every second with his family and loved my grandma with his whole heart. He was a great man to know. We love you and will miss you very much.
Riley Jeffries
Grandchild
April 12, 2020
So blessed to have such an amazing grandfather. You gave us all so much joy. I miss you so much. Stay shining bright. Until we meet again, I love you papa
Nina Jeffries
Grandchild
April 12, 2020
Carol and family, Ken was a beautiful soul and a positive force to be reckoned with.... his love of his family and friends was contagious. Our hearts ache for all of you. Cris and Becky
Becky and Dick Criscione
Friend
April 11, 2020
I had the honor of working for Ken with NLPD. He was not just our Chief but a kind friend to all he lead. Those who knew him will never forget him...those who didn't get that opportunity will never understand the kind of person he was. In our thoughts and prayers...
John Bosman
Coworker
April 11, 2020
Ken was a special person
You could tell
Kind
Compassionate
Ran Nlpd well
Russ loverude
Russ Loverude
Friend
April 11, 2020
Ken always had a smile and warm greeting in the Baltusrol village, we will miss him.
Carole we are sorry for your loss. Valerie & Jim Body #615
Friend
April 11, 2020
Ken was an awesome person to know and to work with. My husband Len remembers the great time going up to Canada with Ken and Kenny Salman fishing.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Carol and your family.
Len and Suzanne ( Bishop) Midlinski
Suzanne Modlinski
Friend
April 11, 2020
Ken was a valued Baltusrol Village resident and will be missed by friends and neighbors...
Vicki Heelan
Neighbor
April 11, 2020
Ken was one of the kindest gentleman, always a person who showed compassion and care for all who knew him. He loved his family-one and all. I am honored to have known him. God Bless his family!
Joe Huff
Acquaintance
April 11, 2020
Just wanted to tell you all how sad I am at the passing of Ken. I truly loved him and he was such a good friend to me. He was my boss and mentor for many years at the Police Department and I will never forget his kindness and the compassion he showed to everyone.
Im praying for your entire family and please know that many of us our thinking about you in this difficult time. Please let me know when you will be able to have services for him.
April Di Sandro
Friend
April 11, 2020
Russ Loverude
Friend
April 11, 2020
To Ken and his family. I worked with and for you, for many years. You were one of the kindest and most compationate men Ive ever known. You were not just my boss, you are my friend.
Dennis Klier
Coworker
