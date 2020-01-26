|
Kenneth J. Faust
Born: March 31, 1941; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 23, 2020; in New Lenox, IL
Age 78 of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with his family by his side.
Born March 31, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, Kenneth Joseph was a son of Kenneth and Marion (Rosenquist) Faust. He was raised and educated in Wilmington, Illinois and at the age of 17, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy. Following his time in the service, Kenneth worked for Super Value grocery as a supervisor for nine years and then Certified Grocers as a supervisor for another thirty years until retirement. On January 1, 1971, Kenneth married Barbara Mahoney at the Faith Tabernacle Church in Joliet. Together they would grow their family and make their home.
Kenneth was a member of American Legion Post 1080 and a dedicated fan to the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls. In his free time, he enjoyed playing solitaire, poker and over the holidays, Ship, Captain and Crew. Kenneth was a devoted family man that dedicated his time and energy to taking care of "his girl" Barbara and the rest of his family. He cherished his grandchildren and will always be remembered for his infectious laugh and personality.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara, children: Joy Osborne, Joseph Osborne, Theresa Contos, Jacquelyn (Bob) Carlson, Tim (Kendra) Young and Tina (Rob) Beal; nineteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters: Patricia (Harry) Boudreau, Mary (the late Howard) Smith, Judith (Harold) Spitzer, Bunny (Jack) Gillmore, Lynne (Jerry) Dethrow, Lin Taetz and Ellen (Bob) Pearce; brothers: Nick Faust, Chip Faust and James (Camille) Faust, and brother-in-law, Pedro Palmer.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, sons: Kenneth B. Faust and Anthony D. Faust; brother: Charles (Mary) Faust and sister, Barbara Palmer.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will continue on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Obituary and tribute wall for Kenneth Faust at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020