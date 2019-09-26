Home

Kenneth J. Masty Obituary
Kenneth J. Masty

Born: Born October 28, 1935

Died: September 20, 2019

Age 83 of Crest Hill, Illinois, passed away with his wife by his side on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Born October 28, 1935 in Chicago, Kenneth was a son of Joseph J. and Julie (nee Mika) Masty. He was raised and educated in the Chicago area.

On November 24, 1973, Ken married Mary Jane Mersereau in St. Bridget Catholic Church, Framingham, Massachusetts.

Ken was retired from the Kendall Company as a Salesman for pipeline taping after 45 years of dedicated service in Chicago and Massachusetts.

He was a member of St. Ambrose Parish, the Knights of Columbus and a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.

In Ken's free time he enjoyed reading and traveling with his wife, Mary Jane to Italy, Spain and Greece.

Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years; Mary Jane (nee Mersereau) Masty, several cousins and numerous friends from several states.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph J. and Julie (nee Mika) Masty, brothers; Donald and Joseph Masty.

All relatives and friends are invited to join the family at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1711 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill on Friday, September 27, 2019 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev Tom Cargo officiating.

Per Ken's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneral.com

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 26, 2019
