Kenneth JanasikKenneth Janasik, age 67 of Crest Hill, passed away May 29, 2020. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Richard Janasik; and one brother, Alan Janasik. Kenneth is survived by his beloved sons, Steve and Phil Janasik; his loving mother, Dolores Janasik, his sister-in-law, Susan Janasik; one niece, Lisa Janasik; and Margaret Janasik; numerous cousins also survive. Kenneth was a car enthusiast and loved basketball.Per Kenneth's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.A memorial visitation and mass will be held privately.Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com