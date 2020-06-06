kenneth Janasik
Kenneth Janasik

Kenneth Janasik, age 67 of Crest Hill, passed away May 29, 2020. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Richard Janasik; and one brother, Alan Janasik. Kenneth is survived by his beloved sons, Steve and Phil Janasik; his loving mother, Dolores Janasik, his sister-in-law, Susan Janasik; one niece, Lisa Janasik; and Margaret Janasik; numerous cousins also survive. Kenneth was a car enthusiast and loved basketball.

Per Kenneth's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.

A memorial visitation and mass will be held privately.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
