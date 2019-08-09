|
Kenneth Klimek
Kenneth "Kenny" Klimek, age 69, of Highland, MI, passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born in Joliet, IL, residing in the Joliet, Austin, TX and the MI area. Kenny is a 1969-1970 Khe Sanh Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. During that time he was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, in addition to numerous other awards.
Surviving is his wife, Bonnie L. Klimek (Hart), sons, Erik K. Klimek (Elizabeth) of Austin, TX and Adam C. Klimek of Chicago, IL. His brothers and sisters are Randy (Rosemary) Klimek of Austin, TX; Mary (Klimek) and Jim Valkovich of Joliet, IL; Bill Klimek of Aurora, CO; Meg (Klimek) and Bob Cankar of Clermont, FL; Rose (Klimek) and Allen Morris of Marseilles, IL; Paul Klimek of White Lake, MI; grandchildren, John Pousson of Houston, TX, Ella E. Klimek and Ezra E. Klimek of Austin, TX; many uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends.
Predeceasing him are his parents, Aloysious and Shirley (Shelton) Klimek, brother Mike Klimek and sister, Jennifer Klimek.
Kenny had a close relationship with the Lord who protected him and guided him his entire life. He was retired from The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Millwright Local 1102 in Warren, MI. He was highly skilled as a millwright and carpenter. He loved spending time with his family, friends and kritters. He was a member of the Amvets Post 2006 and the VFW Post 9914 in Highland, MI. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. He belonged to the TX Assoc. of Bass Clubs, TX Trophy Hunters Assoc. and North America Fishing Club.
Military Honors service and interment will be held on his 70th birthday on August 13, 2019 at Abe Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL at 11:00 a.m. Please be there by 10:30 a.m.
Following the service a memorial luncheon will be held at the Stone City VFW Post 2199, 124 Stone City Drive, Joliet, IL.
Memorials in his name may be made to Amvets Post 2006, P.O. 48, Highland, MI 48357 or to Michigan War Dog Memorial, Inc., 542 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Milford, MI 48380.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 9, 2019