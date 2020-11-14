1/1
Kenneth L. Benco
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Kenneth L. Benco

Kenneth L. Benco, age 68, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Sherry A. (nee Perona) Benco; sister, Sandy Heck; mother-in-law, Agnes Perona; sister-in-law, Sue (Scott) Kirby; nieces and nephews, Stephen Kirby, Stephanie (Dave) Crimmins and Julie Pehlke; great-nieces and nephews, Jack, Cole and Grace Pehlke.

Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Phyllis (nee Plese) Benco; father-in-law, Clarence Perona (2018).

Ken was employed with the State of Illinois Employment Office for 31 years. After his retirement he enjoyed life with his beloved wife, Sherry. He will be dearly missed.

A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church and interment will take place at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill. Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
