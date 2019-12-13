|
|
Kenneth L. Nelson
Kenneth L. Nelson was born in Joliet, Illinois on February 9, 1991. He accepted Christ at an early age. Growing up he loved playing outdoors: playing basketball with neighborhood pals and his siblings, foot races, but especially riding his bike. For him, a bike was as good as a car! He graduated from Plainfield High School, where he was known by his teachers for being a math whiz! From his first job at Strack and Van Til, to his employment at Stepan, Kenny was hard working and honest. If he told you he'd do something, then he'd get the job done! You could bet your last on his word! Kenny knew how to have fun. Outside of work, he adored technology, gaming and anime. He loved to watch Twitch live streams and always had his eye out for the latest games. He was always a playful and outgoing guy, but more than anything, Kenny had an extraordinary heart. A heart that we will continue to cherish forever.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, Maxune Crosby, "Reno" Covington, and paternal grandfather, Hermanski Nelson, Sr.
He passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Forest Park, Illinois.
He is survived by Pamela Loggins (mother), Hermanski Nelson, Jr. and Tomanuel Loggins (fathers), Dominique Crosby, Jacqueline Nelson, and Jesscaria Nelson (sisters); DeAndre Loggins and Jeremiah Nelson (brothers); maternal grandmother, Betty Covington and paternal grandmother, Carrie Nelson, a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will also be missed by: his special nieces, Haylee and Demetria; his godfather, Scott Weiffenbach; and his dearest friends Omi, Shelby, Kendall, and Calvin.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home. Private memorial service will follow, Rev. DeAndre Robinson, officiating.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815)723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 13, 2019