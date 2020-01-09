|
|
Kenneth Lewis
Born: October 15, 1953; in Lockport, IL
Died: December 24, 2019; in Atlanta, GA
Kenneth "Skull" Lewis, age 66, passed away December 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. Born October 15, 1953 to Oscar Sr. and Willie Louise (Bew) Lewis in Lockport, Illinois.
Proceeded in death by his brother, Robert Earl Wright; sister, LePeral Lewis; his parents; maternal grandparents, Willie B.C. and Luellar Bew; mother-in-law, Ormi Jean Nelson; uncles, Ivory Bew, James Bew and George Bew.
Kenneth leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Kathy Lewis; children, Adrian LaShaun Shelby, Dana Lewis, Barrington Lewis and Kendra Lewis; grandchildren Kenneth Bernard and Jaiden Kendall Christopher Flintroy, and Keith Allen Lewis all of Atlanta, GA; siblings, Willie (Cheryl) Wright of Naperville, Il, Oscar (Cassandra) Lewis Jr. of Melbourn, Florida and Vanessa (James) McCollum of Decatur, GA; numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Memorial Gathering Visitation, Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Place, Joliet, IL. Service 11:00 a.m., Bishop Chantel Wright, of Pnema Ministries, New York City, NY, Officiating.
