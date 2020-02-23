|
Kenneth M. Boros
Kenneth M. Boros passed away unexpectedly at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Age 83 years.
Survived by his son Mark E. Boros, two step-sons Daniel and Scott Wenberg. Two step-daughters Kimberly Kaumeheiwa and Wendy True. Three grandchildren Rachel, Ashley and Logan Boros. Eight step-grandchildren Joshua, Cody, David, Brenden, Jonathan, Kristyn, Jessica and Tyler. Six step-great-grandchildren. A brother William B. Boros and a sister Jacqueline P. Boros.
Preceded in death by his parents Edward A. Boros, Sr., and Irene F. Boros (nee Czarnecki), Two brothers Edward A. Boros, Jr. and Arthur L. Boros.
Kenneth attended Chicago Vocational School. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Ken retired from Tootsie Roll Industries where he worked as a Machinist for over 40 years. He was a very active member for over 50 years at Theodore Street Lutheran Church. Ken enjoyed fishing and hunting at the Lily Cache Rod & Gun club, horse racing and organizing family picnics.
Inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Monday, March 23, 2030 at 10:00 A.M.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 23, 2020