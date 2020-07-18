Kenneth M. McDavidKenneth M. McDavid, age 69, passed away suddenly on Friday May 22, 2020 at Hines VA Hospital.Born in Joliet on Sept 6, 1950. He was a lifelong resident that attended Joliet Central High School, but left during his senior year to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corp and serve in Vietnam.Shortly after returning home, he was introduced to the love of his life, Susan. They married not long after. Ken loved his children, but we all knew he loved his grandkids more. He was always happy to see them and so proud of every one of them.Ken loved walking, reading and woodworking, was a lifelong fan of The Cubs and The Bears. Ken spent the last 20yrs battling health issues caused by his exposure to Agent Orange during his time in Vietnam. Although we are sad and he will be deeply missed, we take comfort in knowing that he is at peace.Preceded in death by his parents, Marion L. McDavid and Elizabeth L. (nee Chapman) Jenkins; sisters, Gloria A. Hoyt, Marilyn L. Matteau, and Martha Carol Stacy; two brothers, Robert and James McDavid.Ken is survived by his caring wife Susan (nee Toth); his four children, Stacy (Umberto) Nava, Kristofer, Heather, and Adam McDavid; grandchildren, Alexcis and Aubri Nava, Kaleb McDavid, William, Lillian, Trinity and Donovan Loster; mother-in-law, Irene Toth; sisters-in-law, TerriAnn Holloway, Julie (Kenneth) Brozelle, and Mary (Late George) Toth; brothers-in-law, Paul (Julia) Toth and Steven (Yvette) Toth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time.Kenneth has been cremated in accordance to his wishes.Entombment of Kenneth's cremains will be held Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for final prayers and military honors. Service will be private.