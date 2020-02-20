|
|
Kenneth Norman Baker
Born: January 30, 1937; in Springfield, IL
Died: February 7, 2020; in San Diego, CA
Kenneth Norman Baker was born January 30, 1937 to Kenneth Norman Baker, Sr. and Lorraine Watson in Springfield, IL. He departed this life on February 7, 2020 peacefully at home in San Diego, CA. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age and continued his faith recently as Deacon at Grove Christian Fellowship Church,San Diego. He has worked in many capacities. He was known to many in Joliet, as a U.S. Postal Carrier and City Bus Driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Norman Baker, Sr. and Lorraine (Watson) Miller; his daughter, Carmella Rochelle and his son,Kenneth Norman Baker, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories, his siblings, Edward Jr., twins: Lawrence (Glendean) and Lorraine (Parker); his children, Rodney Sr. (Anita), Kendra (Ricky), and Norman; grandchildren, Rodney II, Quintin, Brianna, Ashley, Norman Jr., Asia, Kiryn,Taryn and Kendrick; great grandchildren, Rodney III, Twins: Raegan and Riley and Mason and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Ebal M.B. Church, 221 Cameron Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Cornell Ervins, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 20, 2020