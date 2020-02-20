The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Ebal M.B. Church
221 Cameron Ave
Lockport, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Ebal M.B. Church
221 Cameron Ave
Lockport, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Norman Baker


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Norman Baker Obituary
Kenneth Norman Baker

Born: January 30, 1937; in Springfield, IL

Died: February 7, 2020; in San Diego, CA

Kenneth Norman Baker was born January 30, 1937 to Kenneth Norman Baker, Sr. and Lorraine Watson in Springfield, IL. He departed this life on February 7, 2020 peacefully at home in San Diego, CA. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age and continued his faith recently as Deacon at Grove Christian Fellowship Church,San Diego. He has worked in many capacities. He was known to many in Joliet, as a U.S. Postal Carrier and City Bus Driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Norman Baker, Sr. and Lorraine (Watson) Miller; his daughter, Carmella Rochelle and his son,Kenneth Norman Baker, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories, his siblings, Edward Jr., twins: Lawrence (Glendean) and Lorraine (Parker); his children, Rodney Sr. (Anita), Kendra (Ricky), and Norman; grandchildren, Rodney II, Quintin, Brianna, Ashley, Norman Jr., Asia, Kiryn,Taryn and Kendrick; great grandchildren, Rodney III, Twins: Raegan and Riley and Mason and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Ebal M.B. Church, 221 Cameron Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Cornell Ervins, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -