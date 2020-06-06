Kenneth rose
Kenneth passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 after a hard-fought battled with Covid-19. Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.D. Rose, Sr. and Sephronia Topps-Rose, mother, Juanita J. Rose, sister, Gina S. Rose-Mayo, and uncles J.D. Rose, Jr., and Jewel "Tony" Smith. He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Matthew Rose, two sisters, Viola Price and Tamisha A. Rose-Williams (Kelly), three brothers, Charlie F. Price, Anthony A. Rose, and David E. Rose, Sr., nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Kenneth was the best friend you could have. He loved to be surrounded by family and friends, going out to eat, grabbing a show or just hanging out with the people he loved. He was a shoulder a rock you could lean on. No matter what you were going through he always had your back. He was that person you could call on at 2:00 am in the morning to walk you off the edge. He would be there for you in your darkest moments and he would celebrate with you in your all your successes. He would push you and believe in you even when you didn't believe in yourself. He always offered a helping hand, kind word. He would pray for his family and friends daily. Kenneth was an overall awesome and amazing person, loving father, wonderful brother, caring uncle, loving and dutiful son.
You may be gone but you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace until we meet again.
Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hirsch West End Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466 For information or to express your condolences please visit www.hirschfuneralhomes.com or call 708-747-3700.
Kenneth passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 after a hard-fought battled with Covid-19. Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.D. Rose, Sr. and Sephronia Topps-Rose, mother, Juanita J. Rose, sister, Gina S. Rose-Mayo, and uncles J.D. Rose, Jr., and Jewel "Tony" Smith. He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Matthew Rose, two sisters, Viola Price and Tamisha A. Rose-Williams (Kelly), three brothers, Charlie F. Price, Anthony A. Rose, and David E. Rose, Sr., nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Kenneth was the best friend you could have. He loved to be surrounded by family and friends, going out to eat, grabbing a show or just hanging out with the people he loved. He was a shoulder a rock you could lean on. No matter what you were going through he always had your back. He was that person you could call on at 2:00 am in the morning to walk you off the edge. He would be there for you in your darkest moments and he would celebrate with you in your all your successes. He would push you and believe in you even when you didn't believe in yourself. He always offered a helping hand, kind word. He would pray for his family and friends daily. Kenneth was an overall awesome and amazing person, loving father, wonderful brother, caring uncle, loving and dutiful son.
You may be gone but you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace until we meet again.
Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hirsch West End Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466 For information or to express your condolences please visit www.hirschfuneralhomes.com or call 708-747-3700.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.