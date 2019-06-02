Kenneth C Speckman



Born: March 18, 1942



Died: May 13th, 2019



Kenneth C Speckman, formerly of Crest Hills, passed away at the hospital in Leesburg, Florida, on May 13th, 2019, at the age of 77. Kenneth was born on March 18th ,1942, the son of the late Charles and Marie (nee Vogrin) Speckman. He was raised in Joliet, attended St John the Baptist Grade School, graduated from Joliet Catholic High School.



Kenneth was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. Then had a long career at J&M Printers and enjoyed bowling and golfing. Making his home in Florida for the past 16 months, he enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, and traveling to Rapid City to see his other kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.



Kenneth is survived by his 4 sons Randy, Ryan, Ricky, and Paul and one daughter Rebecca. His Sister Lynn (Dennis) Janik. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his brother John Speckman who just passed this past January. His loving parents, and several aunts and uncles.



A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday June 9th, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Ravens Athletics Club, 767 N. Bluff St Joliet, Il. As it was his request, cremation rites have been accorded. As per his final request also his remains will be spread at several select locations. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the Joliet Pubic Library.