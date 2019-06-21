Kenneth T. Lister



Kenneth "Ken" T. Lister, age 49, of Plainfield, IL for the past 20 years, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Pekin, IL on September 10, 1969, he is now back into the loving arms of his mother, Jacqueline S. (nee Wyss) Lister, his father, Richard J. Lister, Sr., and his grandmother, Virginia Wyss.



Ken was raised in the Peoria, IL area, and was a graduate of Limestone Township High School and Western Illinois University where he received his degree in Law Enforcement. For the past 25 dedicated years, Ken has served as a Police Officer with the Downers Grove Police Department, earning numerous awards as a member of the FIAT Swat Team and as a Patrolman. His interests outside work included camping, riding his bike, running, and caring for his dog, Tessa. Ken also enjoyed attending his children's school events.



Ken is survived by his three children, Cody Lister, Toby Lister and Hayley Lister; one brother, Richard J. (Kimberly) Lister, Jr.; two nieces, Jessica Lister and Addison Lister; his former spouse and mother of his children, Christy Lister; and his loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Numerous friends and brothers and sisters in blue also survive.



Visitation for Kenneth T. Lister will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. An Honor Guard will be present for the duration of the visitation and a Police Walk Through in honor of Ken will take place at 5:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and interment will be private.



A fund for the benefit of Ken's children's education has been established and in lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lister Children's Education Fund, in care of Morris Bank and Trust, 1771 Division Street, Morris, IL 60450, would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News from June 21 to June 23, 2019