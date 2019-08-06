The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Kenneth T. Morrissette


1937 - 2019
Kenneth T. Morrissette Obituary
Kenneth T. Morrissette

Kenneth T. Morrissette, age 82, of Manhattan passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years Barbara (nee Keweza-Soviak)Morrissette, his three sons; Steve (Maureen) Morrissette, Jeff (Darlene) Morrissette and Matt (Danielle) Morrissette, his step children; Nancy Soviak, Becky Soviak and Robert Soviak, his grandchildren; Dan (Brittany) Morrissette, Michael (Gina Vera) Morrissette, Katherine (Lt. Ryan Utter) Morrissette, Meghan Morrissette, Jared Morrissette, Geremy Holbrooks, Melanie Morrissette, Emily Morrissette and Allison Morrissette, his step granddaughter Jackie Soviak, his sisters; Sr. Rita Mary, Joyce, Pauline, Gloria and Theresa, his brothers Philip, Donald and Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Delma and Cordelia Morrissette, his first wife Nancy (nee Walsh) Morrissette, his stepson David Soviak, his sisters Rose, Jeannette, Linda and Lena and his brothers Raymond and Leo.

Ken was a big supporter of all of Providence Catholic High School Athletics. He sent his children there and became a Celtic himself. Ken was the "Voice of the Celtics" announcing without fail, "Home of the best popcorn in the Catholic League." Ken was later inducted into the Providence Hall of Fame in 2008. Ken was an IHSA Official, umpiring for over 35 years for high school and for NCAA Big Ten. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manhattan. He also served on the St. Joseph School Board. Ken was an Army Veteran serving his country between 1956 - 1959. He owned his own business, Fluid-Tek, for 26 years. Ken was a faithful man who will be remembered for his dedication to his community and his family.

Barb and Ken's immediate family would like to thank Joliet Area Community Hospice doctors, nurses, and staff for their amazing care and compassion they have provided in their time of need.

A memorial visitation for Ken will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 3-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 beginning with prayers at the funeral home at 10:30 A.M. following by procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church for 11:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. A private family inurnment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox. The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted completely. Memorials in Ken's name to St.Joseph School, PO Box 70, Manhattan, IL or to Providence Catholic High School Scholarship Fund, 1800 W. Maple St., New Lenox, IL 60451 would be most appreciated. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019
