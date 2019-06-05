Home

Born: March 1, 1941

Died: May 29, 2019

Kenneth W. Lindstrom of Plainfield, IL, son of Russell and Jessie Lindstrom, born in Joliet, living in Lockport until 1973, died in Joliet.

Kenneth worked at CECO steel in Lemont (1965-1985) and Mahoney Environmental in Rockdale until 2009.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Carol and two sons Kevin and Corey. Also surviving is his brother Alan (Terri) and nephews David and Michael.

Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and sister Deborah (2018).

Services were private. Cremation rites were accorded per Kenneth's wishes. A special thanks to the Joliet Area Community Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in The Herald-News on June 5, 2019
