Kenneth W. Nurczyk
Kenneth W. Nurczyk, age 78. Passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice with his family at his side. He fought a courageous battle with Cancer for 10 years.
Survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Gail Nurczyk; his four sons, Kenneth (Stephanie) Nurczyk, Rick (LuAnn) Nurczyk, Kenneth (Rachael Ford) Holcomb and Brett (Jenny) Holcomb. Proud ?Papa? to Lauryn, Tyler, Ryan, Sophia, Zach, Ryley, Kylie, Molly, Charlie, Delaney, Conner, Rori and Carson. His dear friends Gregg (Tammy) Johnson.
Preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Walter Nurczyk.
Ken was born on December 19, 1941. Coaching little league, weekends pulling skiers, fishing, golfing and hunting were Ken's passions in life. Everyone who knew him became his friend.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations made in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 29, 2020