Kevin B. Harris
Kevin B. Harris, 60, of Mendota passed away at his home on Wednesday December 11, 2019. Loving husband of the late Tina Harris (nee Zigrossi). He was born in Chicago living most of his life in the Plainfield-Joliet area before moving to Mendota later in life. He was a graduate of Plainfield High School and Joliet Junior College. He spent most of his career as a telecommunications engineer during which he also earned numerous computer and telecommunications certifications. He loved dogs, especially his Shih Tzu, Gizmo.
Survived by brothers Kerry Harris and Patrick Harris, nephew Lawrence (Kelli) Harris, niece Patricia (Karl) Marsden (nee Harris), grandniece and grandnephews Lillian Harris, John Marsden, and Nathan Harris, step daughter Amber (Tim) Martin (nee Alling), his in-laws Tony (Char) Zigrossi, William (Margo) Zigrossi, Toni Lynn (Michael) Thomas, Susie Zigrossi, and numerous cousins.
Preceded by his loving wife Tina Harris (nee Zigrossi), father John F. Harris Sr., mother Dorothea F. Harris, brother John F. (Patricia) Harris Jr., sister in-law Patricia L. Harris (nee Lewis), mother in-law Susann Hornburg (nee Costa), and his sister in-law Janet (Dave) Hietschold.
A memorial service will be held in early 2020 to celebrate Kevin's life. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family. www.merrittfh.comIn continuation of Kevin's love of dogs memorials may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, PO Box 284, Peru, IL 61354.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 14, 2020