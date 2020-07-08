Kevin Edmund Peters



Born: March 18, 1964; in Joliet, IL



Died: June 7, 2020; in San Pedro, CA



Our beloved, Kevin E. Peters, passed into eternal life unexpectedly in San Pedro, CA on June 7, 2020. He was born in Joliet, IL on March 18, 1964 to Keith E. Peters and JoAnn (Lakotich) Peters. Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Cinthia Peters, 2 step-children Kelly and Sebastian Rodriguez, 2 feathered and furry babies Razi & Oliver, parents Keith Peters and JoAnn Peters, "favorite" sister Jolene (Doug) O'Bryan, loving nephew Jereme (Natalie) Leahy, beloved niece Samantha Leahy, 2 adored great-nephews Tyler & Blake Leahy, to which he was affectionately known as "Bucko" to his niece and nephews; his in-laws Mr. & Mrs. Manuel Gambino, Brother-in Laws Nick, Jessie, Manny, and Rodrigo Gambino, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including special friends Lincoln, Joe, Fernando, & Fr. Neal.



Preceded in death by grandparents Joseph & Dorothy (Horvat) Lakotich, Robert & Pauline (Nelson) Peters.



Kevin lived the first part of his life in Plainfield, Illinois gaining his education in the Plainfield school system and graduating from Plainfield High School in 1982. He went on to graduate from Western Illinois University in 1987 with a double major in Economics and Finance. Kevin was the CEO/President of Kapsis Technical Services beginning in 2012. Prior to this he was involved in Talent acquisition and Contract Services in the IT industry.



Kevin was an avid outdoorsman and loved adventure. He found great pleasure in hiking, camping, off-roading, and traveling internationally. He had a great love of the mountains and nature in California. He also loved helping and mentoring, most recently through M.1.T.T (Mastery in Transformational Training).



Cremation rites have been accorded per Kevin's wishes. A memorial service in Kevin's honor will be held Friday, July 10th at 11am at St. Mary Nativity Church, 706 Broadway St, Joliet, Illinois.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the church will be limited to 50 people for the service. Invitations have been issued. Please remember social distancing guidelines and masks.



Thank you to everyone for your love, prayers and support. Private interment will be held at a future date.





