Kevin L. Woodall
Born: June 6, 1963
Died: October 31, 2020
Kevin L. Woodall, age 57, U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 1997, formerly of Alexandria, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born June 6, 1963 at Fort Benning, GA.
Beloved husband of Olivia Woodall (nee Doeringsfeld),whom he married November 7, 2012; loving father of Jessie, Gunner, Delaney, Brogan, Piper and Madeline; devoted son of LTG Jack Woodall and Janice (nee Lanier) Woodall; dear brother of David Woodall, Elizabeth Apperson and Matthew Woodall; brother-in-law of Suton Doeringsfeld, Basil James (Valerie) Doeringsfeld and Blake (Lisa) Doeringsfeld, adored uncle of David Lee Woodall, Jack Apperson, Skyler, Griffin and Spencer Woodall, Hazel and Harry Cicero, Jack and Sammy Doeringsfeld, Fionn, Killian, Rònàn, Conor and Tadhg Doeringsfeld; fond nephew, cousin, and friend of many.
Kevin was a child of a career soldier, an "armybrat", and moved around the world in his younger years, living in many locales including Alexandria, VA. He graduated from Fort Hunt High School (Class of 1981) and went on to serve in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division. Kevin was stationed throughout Europe where he grew great fondness for Italy and reminisced often of its beauty. He then went on to earn a degree in Criminal Justice from Radford University in Radford, VA.
Kevin demonstrated his Christian faith with his unconditional kindness and dedication to everyone he met. Fun-loving, gregarious, never missing a beat, he knew no strangers and was easily adored and loved; many considered him Plainfield's best friend.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 5,2020, 3:00-6:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services,15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL.
Family and friends are also invited to gather at the family home from 3:00 until 8:00 PM that day.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory may be made to the Kendall Demonstration Elementary School, 800 Florida Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20002. For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com