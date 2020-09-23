Kevin M. Walsh
Age 31, of Channahon, IL, and formerly Elwood, IL passed from this life Monday, September 21, 2020, with family at his side at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Kevin was born April 27, 1989, to Karen (nee Alton) and Martin Walsh. He attended Elwood schools and graduated from Joliet Central High School in 2007. He received a Bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University and his Master's degree from Texas A&M University. As a talented architect, Kevin was the proprietor of KMW Design + Inspections, in addition to serving as the Building Department Manager for the Village of Downers Grove.
Kevin lived life with passion and precision, making many friends along the way, including his best friend, Krystal Buchenau, whom he married October 21, 2017. Another special day for Kevin was September 5, 2019, when he and Krystal were blessed with their beloved son Colton M. Walsh. Colton has been and always will be surrounded by love. Most importantly, he'll know all there is to know about his loving and devoted father. Kevin and Krystal's relationship was built on their love for sports, especially baseball. Kevin was a Sox fax and Krystal is a Cubs fan. Colton will have his own choice even with his mom's love for red and blue.
In addition to Krystal, Colton, and their loving family dogs, Tuck & Zoey, Kevin is also survived by his parents, Karen and Martin; brother, Michael; sister, Amy (Jimmy) Vega; nephews, Anthony and Nicholas; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Vincent Buchenau; brother-in-law, Aaron Buchenau; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Precededin death by his grandparents, "G-Ma" Theresa and Gerald Alton; Alice and Robert Walsh, Sr.; uncles, Robert Jr., Lawrence, and Edward Walsh. He will also be welcomed by his beloved childhood companion, Duke.
Kevin loved to travel and explore, hunt and fish, and, of course follow the White Sox. He was also a huge fan of John Wayne from a young age.
Although Kevin's time here was much too short, his loved ones take solace in knowing he lived his life to the fullest.
We love you Kevin. Until we meet again...
All friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Visitation on Saturday,September 26, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Facemasks are required and distancing as well as capacity restrictions will be observed. Services will beheld privately for the family. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin's name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
