Kimberly A. Haug
Kimberly A. Haug nee Crumpley, age 49, late of Mokena, IL. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Jay Haug Jr. Loving mother of Devin, Dylan, stepmother of Brett (Mallory) and Brandon Haug. Dear daughter of Susan (Daniel) Sbalchiero and Donald (Johanna) Crumpley. Caring sister of Gerilyn (Earl) Granberry, Evelyn Crumpley (Tom Herman) and Brittney Crumpley. Proud aunt of Jonathan, Matthew, Samantha Granberry and Daniel Foster.
Visitation Sunday, June 9, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home 19604 Wolf Road Mokena, IL. 60448. Interment is private. For information on services 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on June 7, 2019