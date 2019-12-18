Home

Kimberly A. Silverman


1956 - 2019
Kimberly A. Silverman Obituary
Kimberly A. Silverman

Kim, age 63, born on November 27, 1956 of Lancaster, PA, and formerly of Joliet, passed away suddenly on December 4, 2019.

Kim is survived by her daughter, Stacie Marrage, and grandsons, August and Ambrose Marrage, mother, Ruth Silverman, brothers, Ray and Scott Silverman, and sister Cindy (Jeff) Barnes, along with numerous nieces, nephews and family members.

Kim is preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Endres (2014), Father, Robert Silverman, paternal grandparents, Frank and Cecelia Silverman, maternal grandparents, Joseph and Elsie Fagan, along with numerous family members.

Per her request, cremation rites were accorded, and a service in memory of Kim will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 18, 2019
