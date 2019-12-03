|
Kimberly Ann Couch
(nee McBride)
Age 59, passed away peacefully on Friday November 29, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born June 10, 1960 in Herrin, IL and was a lifelong resident of Joliet.
Kimberly was a graduate of Joliet East High School Class of 1978. Previously employed at Harris Casino in Joliet. She was a loving wife and mother, very religious person, known to have a strong will and a hard worker her whole life.
Preceded in death by her parents, Norman L. and Shirley A. (nee James) McBride Sr.; siblings, Vicki Body and Mickey McBride.
Survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Lee Couch; two daughters, April (Steven) Andrews and Debra (Kyle) Combs; grandchildren, Samantha, Annaliese, Abagail and Kyle III. Also numerous family members and friends.
VISITATION & DVD MEMORIAL: Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave, (at Jackson St.), Joliet. Live Visitation Webcasting also available on-line for details call (815) 774-9220.
FUNERAL SERVICES: will be held Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to service.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019