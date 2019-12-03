The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 774-9220
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Couch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Ann (McBride) Couch


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Ann (McBride) Couch Obituary
Kimberly Ann Couch

(nee McBride)

Age 59, passed away peacefully on Friday November 29, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born June 10, 1960 in Herrin, IL and was a lifelong resident of Joliet.

Kimberly was a graduate of Joliet East High School Class of 1978. Previously employed at Harris Casino in Joliet. She was a loving wife and mother, very religious person, known to have a strong will and a hard worker her whole life.

Preceded in death by her parents, Norman L. and Shirley A. (nee James) McBride Sr.; siblings, Vicki Body and Mickey McBride.

Survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Lee Couch; two daughters, April (Steven) Andrews and Debra (Kyle) Combs; grandchildren, Samantha, Annaliese, Abagail and Kyle III. Also numerous family members and friends.

VISITATION & DVD MEMORIAL: Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave, (at Jackson St.), Joliet. Live Visitation Webcasting also available on-line for details call (815) 774-9220.

FUNERAL SERVICES: will be held Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to service.

Cremation rites will be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delgado Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -