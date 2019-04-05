Kristi Papp



Kristi Papp, 57, of Minooka, passed away the evening of March 16th 2019 after a long, hard fought battle with Huntington's Disease.



Krisit graduated from Joliet Central High School in 1980 and went on to obtain her degree as a radiological technician from College of DuPage. Kristi loved her job and served many decades at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, specializing in special procedures and mammography. She was a lover of music and animals, and had a witty and wonderful sense of humor and such a lively spirit. Kristi enjoyed spending her time watching her son play baseball and going to concerts with her daughter. She was a loving and supportive mother, charismatic person, and will be so missed by her family, friends, and community.



Kristi is preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Fred Kuglich, and two brothers.



She is survived by her children, Allison Papp and Eric Papp, with ex-husband, Stephen Papp. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Jules.



There will be no formal service.



Memorial contributions can be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America at HDSA.org, or contributions to the family would also be appreciated. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary