Kristin Lynne Anderson
Kristin Lynne Anderson

Kristin Lynne Anderson, nee Ohmer. Sept. 29, 2020. Age 50. Devoted wife of the Raymond Francis Anderson. Loving mother of Tyler, Bradley, and Megan Anderson. Cherished daughter of Patricia, Nee Viel, and Frank Ohmer. Beloved sister of Stephen Ohmer. Fond daughter in law of Judy Lee, nee Pawlik, and Raymond G. Anderson. Kristin is also survived by many dear friends Visitation Friday 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.,(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Relatives and friends will gather at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 709 Plainfield Rd., Darien, Il. 60561, for Mass of Christian Burial. Cremation Rites to be accorded following Kristin's Mass. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
