Kristopher Lifka



Born: September 9, 1978; in Joliet, IL



Died: April 6, 2019; in Wilmington, IL



Kristopher (Kris) Lifka, age 40, of Wilmington and formerly of Romeoville, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous 11 month battle with brain cancer.



Born September 9, 1978 in Joliet, IL, Kristopher Michael is the son of Brian and Lynn (Collins) Lifka. He was raised in Romeoville and graduated from Romeoville High School. On April 12, 2014, Kris married Cheryl Varela and together they made their home in Wilmington.



Kris was employed with US Cold Storage for the past 10 years. Kris loved to spend time with his family and play games. Kris will be remembered as a great fan of both the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Blackhawks.



Survivors include his wife Cheryl; parents Brian and Lynn Lifka, Stepdaughter Stephanie Perez; sister Brianna Lifka, his maternal grandmother Violet Collins; uncle and aunts Kirk and April Nestaval, Frank and Jackie Jenkins, and Michael Collins; cousins Kyle, Kirsten (Andrew) and Tyler Nestaval and Franklin and Savannah (John) Jenkins, his dog and cat, Max and Smokey; as well as a host of extended family and friends.



Kris was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Cecelia Lifka, and Aunt Louise Lifka.



The family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Rd. in Wilmington.



Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Kris' memory to the family for their distribution. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 12, 2019