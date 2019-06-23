The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Kumudini Ajmere Obituary
Kumudini Ajmere

Kumudini Ajmere, age 70, of Shorewood, passed away June 21st, 2019, with her family by her side.

She married her husband, Dr. Kishor Ajmere, in 1973, and they lived together in Shorewood. Kumudini is survived by her daughter Dr. Kavita Ajmere, of Los Angeles and her son Dr. Niraj Ajmere, and daughter-in-law Dr. Reshma Ajmere of Naperville. She is also survived by her two granddaughters Raya and Lyla Ajmere.

Kumudini believed in philanthropy and devoted her time and financial resources to a children's orphanage in India. She aided countless people in their time of need, compelled by an insatiable purpose to lighten the burden of those within her reach. Kumudini was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind a lifetime of beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often remarked: "Make sure to help people and do something kind for someone every day."

Viewing ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 1:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Rd, Joliet. The family wishes for all donations to be contributions in support of the children's orphanage http://handinhandusa.org/donate/in lieu of sending flowers. An obituary and tribute wall for Kumudini at www.tezakfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on June 23, 2019
