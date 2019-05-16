|
Kwabena N. Jones
Born: November 18, 1972
Died: May 12, 2019
Kwabena Nketia Jones, affectionately known as (BenaKee) passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Kwabena was born on November 18, 1972, in Joliet, IL.
Survived by her five children, Brittany Jones, Joliet; Jordan Jones, Chicago, IL; Toniea, Destiny, and Jeremiah Jones of Joliet, mother, Dr. Glenda McCullum, Joliet; father, Willie J. Jones, Joliet; 3 brothers, Thurmond Lurry, Nathan (Erika) McCullum, Joliet; Marcus Fears, Meridian MS; 1 grandchild, Savanna Jones, Joliet; 2 grandmothers, Margaret (Bill) Lively, Joliet; Vertie Gause, Joliet; a host of special cousins; 2 nieces, 1 nephew; relatives; friends; and special friends, Ebony Hardin; Kitty Burk and Warren Woodard.
Preceded in death by grandfathers, Esau Jones; Rev. Joseph Wright; aunts, Mayola Adams; Peggy Wright; Gloria Wallace; and uncle, Buford Wright.
Visitation: Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., followed by A Celebration of Life at All Nations
Interment: Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
All services held at All Nations C.O.G.I.C., 503 S. Water Street, Joliet, IL 60436, Rev. Dwayne Barefield, Pastor
Arrangements entrusted to Minor-Morris Funeral Home, 112 Richards Street, Joliet, IL 60433
Published in The Herald-News from May 16 to May 17, 2019