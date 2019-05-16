The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
All Nations C.O.G.I.C.
503 S. Water Street
Joliet, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
All Nations C.O.G.I.C
503 S. Water Street
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KWABENA JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KWABENA N. JONES


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KWABENA N. JONES Obituary
Kwabena N. Jones

Born: November 18, 1972

Died: May 12, 2019

Kwabena Nketia Jones, affectionately known as (BenaKee) passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Kwabena was born on November 18, 1972, in Joliet, IL.

Survived by her five children, Brittany Jones, Joliet; Jordan Jones, Chicago, IL; Toniea, Destiny, and Jeremiah Jones of Joliet, mother, Dr. Glenda McCullum, Joliet; father, Willie J. Jones, Joliet; 3 brothers, Thurmond Lurry, Nathan (Erika) McCullum, Joliet; Marcus Fears, Meridian MS; 1 grandchild, Savanna Jones, Joliet; 2 grandmothers, Margaret (Bill) Lively, Joliet; Vertie Gause, Joliet; a host of special cousins; 2 nieces, 1 nephew; relatives; friends; and special friends, Ebony Hardin; Kitty Burk and Warren Woodard.

Preceded in death by grandfathers, Esau Jones; Rev. Joseph Wright; aunts, Mayola Adams; Peggy Wright; Gloria Wallace; and uncle, Buford Wright.

Visitation: Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., followed by A Celebration of Life at All Nations

Interment: Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

All services held at All Nations C.O.G.I.C., 503 S. Water Street, Joliet, IL 60436, Rev. Dwayne Barefield, Pastor

Arrangements entrusted to Minor-Morris Funeral Home, 112 Richards Street, Joliet, IL 60433
Published in The Herald-News from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now