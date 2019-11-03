|
|
Kyla Ann Stewart
nee Musgrave
Kyla Ann Stewart (nee Musgrave) - peacefully passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 with her loving daughter and step mother by her side. Age 61 years.
Survived by her daughter Nicole (Nathan) Amidon, 2 grandchildren Kendyl Amidon, Olin Amidon, her parent Phyllis Musgrave. Brothers and sisters Larry (Jean) Musgrave, David (Carol) Musgrave, Elizabeth (David) Neven, Michael (Shenon) Bone, Vincent Miner, Willie Miner. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and her fur baby Duncan Royce.
Preceded in death by her parents Coil and Beverly Musgrave, a brother Richard Musgrave and a nephew Aidan Bone.
Kyla worked at the City of Joliet Fire Department in the Emergency Medical Services Department for 24 amazing years. Upon retirement she moved to Barnhill, Illinois. She enjoyed working in her garden, spending time with her grandchildren, cruising with her family, and collecting Americana d cor. Kyla's legacy will be most remembered as a mother and a grandmother. She was selfless in her sacrifices for her daughter and incredibly proud of her and her grandchildren. She spoiled them beyond generosity as only a truly loving grandmother can. Her final days were spent reminiscing about her fondest memories of being a mother and grandmother. Kyla's vibrant personality and amazing laugh will truly be missed by all.
Kyla's final request and promise of daughter Nicole was to keep her memory alive with her grandchildren Kendyl (3) and Olin (1). She asked that In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the college fund of her grandchildren Kendyl and Olin Amidon, available at Chase Bank.
A celebration of Kyla's life will begin at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019