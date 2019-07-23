Lane M. Lindstrom



Born: September 23, 1959; in Joliet, IL



Died: July 20, 2019; in Pontiac, IL



Lane M. Lindstrom, 59, of Pontiac, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He fought a courageous battle against cancer, surpassing all odds. Cremation rites will be accorded.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, 319 N. Plum Street, Pontiac, IL 61764.



Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.



Lane was born September 23, 1959 in Joliet, IL, the only child of Laverne "Lindy" and Evelyn L. (Leimbacher) Lindstrom. He married his wife, Shelly, on October 6, 1990 in their home. She survives in Pontiac.



Also surviving are his two lovely daughters, Elizabeth "Liz" (Mitch) McDonald of Fairbury, IL and Allie (Bud) Crane of Fairbury, IL; and grandchildren, Rolen Jack McDonald and Baby Girl McDonald, who is on her way.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Lane was a graduate of Joliet East High School, Class of 1977. He then attended Joliet Junior College.



Anyone and everyone who knew Lane, knew his love of radio. He was fortunate enough to work as a Broadcast Engineer for over 18 radio stations during his career. He was part owner of WJEZ in Pontiac. He was also employed by WSPY in Plano, IL for over 45 years and was partner of Grundy County Broadcasters in Morris, IL.



Lane was best known for his Friday Afternoon Oldies Get-Together, where on Friday afternoons, he brought the oldies back to life for his listeners. His knowledge of the music came shining through. He had listeners from all over the United States who called in, messaged, and ultimately became his good friends. Lane looked forward to Fridays each week. He broadcast on WJEZ for over 25 years, and most recently on WGCY in Gibson City, IL. The show is still hosted now by longtime friend, Kent Casson. Lane's dedication and love for his work and craft was genuine.



Lane was a selfless man, always offering a hand (or speaker) to anyone in need. He was proud of his work, his community, and his family. Lane always had a song in his heart and one in queue.



His family could not have asked for a better man to call husband, dad, and papa. He left each with memories that will last them their lifetimes and a music library so big they will never be without a song in their hearts. In Lane's words, "If you do something you love, you will never work a day in your life". Lane never worked a Friday.



Because of the Celebration of Life being at the Eagle Theater, the family strongly requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made payable to the Pontiac Oncology Clinic, 608 Ladd Street, Pontiac, IL 61764 to be used for the comfort of the chemotherapy patients of Pontiac.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the doctors and nurses that never gave up hope.



Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook. Published in The Herald-News on July 23, 2019