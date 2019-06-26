Lanna F. Becraft



Born: February 13, 1950; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 20, 2019; in Peotone, IL



Lanna Fay Becraft, age 69, of Peotone passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home. She was born February 13, 1950 in Chicago, the daughter of Ancel & Leota (Dudley) Dinwiddie. Lanna married Dennis G. Becraft on June 16, 1973 in Romeoville



Lanna was a graduate of MacMurray College. She was a retired Chemist. Lanna enjoyed reading, needlework, and Bible study.



Surviving are her husband, Dennis Becraft of Peotone; one son, Brian Becraft & his fianc e, Sarah Campbell, of Peotone; one daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca & Daniel Fannin of Virginia Beach, VA; two grandchildren, Madelyn R. Gushee and Emily D. Fannin, both of Virginia Beach, VA; two sisters, Sandra Butler of Stafford, MO and Anita Dinwiddie of Marshfield, MO; and two brothers and three sisters-in-law, John & Leota Dinwiddie of Richland, MO, Larry Dinwiddie of Marshfield, MO, Janell Williamson of Columbia, TN, and Linda Jennings of Branson, MO.



Lanna is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dennis Dinwiddie.



Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Pastor John Dinwiddie, Lanna's brother, will officiate the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.



Memorials may be made to the .