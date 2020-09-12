Leon W. Trimmer
Passed away at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, Thursday, September 10, 2020. Age 64 years.
Survived by his loving wife of 45 years Debbie J. Trimmer (nee Chaplin), son Michael Trimmer and grandson Logan Kuhel-Trimmer. His sisters Joyce (Douglas) Jerzycke and Judy (Randy) Hughes. His mother Dorothy M. Trimmer (nee Carlson). He was affectionately known to his numerous nieces and nephews as "UL".
Preceded in death by his father Leolin "Lee" L. Trimmer (1992). Infant sister Patricia Ann Trimmer. His In-law Don & Betty Chaplin.
Leon was born March 26, 1956 in Joliet. Graduate of Joliet Township High School East Campus Class of 1974. Leon retired as an apparatus driver/fireman from the Joliet Fire Department in 2013. He proudly served on the Joliet Fire Department Honor Guard and Special Operations Team. Leon enjoyed golfing in the Wednesday Night Fireman Golf League at Inwood Golf Course, the Senior Golf League at Wedgewood Golf Course and participating in the Fire-Police Ryder Cup Golf Tournament. Leon never missed his grandsons baseball games and wrestling tournaments.
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Tuesday, September 15th at 11:00 A.M. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 2:00 - 8:00 P. M. Leon's request was for visitors to dress casual or in White Sox attire. Facial covering and social distancing will be observed.